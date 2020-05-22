To the editor — We are all very much aware of what changes this current virus has caused. We greatly support our health care workers, workers in our fields as well as our utility workers of our community. However, we should hold the pastors of our community in our esteem also. They provide hope and inspiration for us all. As an example, on YouTube on May 17, Pastor Kerry Kesey of Englewood Christian Church presented a sermon on the spirit of love. This is so needed in these times.
HERB SCHMIDT
Yakima