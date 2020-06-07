To the editor — Just read the June 1 story on “Faith & Safety” and am trying to fathom how, after months of pandemic reporting, we have leaders in our local church community who are willing to sacrifice facts on the altar of blind faith.
First, we have First Baptist Comunidad Cristiana pastor Andy Ferguson gathering his flock inside the church in defiance of directives from the governor and state Health Department. Then the reverend tells his followers: “We meet here today because there are some things worse than death, and some things that are more important than living.” This, after a rant about government despots vs. the church.
I find this sort of rhetoric beyond alarming. No wonder Yakima County has a COVID-19 problem! I can only hope that Ferguson’s followers seek out the facts and protect themselves. Follow the facts, folks. Those are the breadcrumbs that will lead us out of this coronavirus wilderness!
ED STOVER
Yakima