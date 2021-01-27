To the editor — Biden calls for "unity." This sounds very noble indeed, but as always, what it really means is that conservatives must capitulate and abandon their core beliefs. What the socialist mind does not understand is that the conservatives hold dear the principles that this country was founded on, such as individual freedoms granted to us by God the creator.
The socialist, on the other hand, believes that government is god and we must worship what we have created in government (idolatry). The socialist says, "I don't care what you call it, just give me my free stuff." I have heard this exact quote.
I do recognize that the majority of people now want socialism. The Republican Party is dead and should just disband. Only a party with "socialism" in its name can challenge the Democrat Party. The party that promises the most free stuff will succeed.
I lament this sad condition of the electorate's mind. No freedom is too precious to lose for the promise of more "free stuff." George Washington once said, "the Christian American would rather die on his feet that live on his knees.”
Sadly, there are too few Christian Americans.
WAYNE HORST
Grandview