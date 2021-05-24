To the editor — Our country is not a pure democracy because our founders feared the will of the majority. The Bill of rights was added to the Constitution to ensure minority liberties.
Yet our national Republican leaders frequently and recklessly juxtapose Enlightenment quotes about individual liberties in a situation where if a majority of Americans are NOT vaccinated against COVID-19, that could kill people or make them sick. COVID and COVID variants could kill the minority with compromised immune systems, the elderly or disabled, and pregnant women and their infants.
In our own state, as well, the pandemic is clearly not a local control issue, the classic Washington conservative philosophical go-to. Infectious diseases cannot be properly managed in a county-by-county, patchwork fashion.
Behind all the platitudes, the alleged "will of the majority" to not vaccinate, to not wear masks, and to support anti-science theories, should not trump the rights of the minority, who could potentially be harmed by this disease.
That's mob rule.
The Republican Party is no longer the party of Lincoln, despite constant and desperate attempts to color it that way with quotations from our founders. It's become the party of "ME first" over other people's right to live.
LIZ HALLOCK
Yakima