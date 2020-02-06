Generosity, compassion, dedication and rewarding. These are words that I observed on Jan. 17 at the Yakima Convention Center. Following the abrupt closure of Astria Regional Medical Center, the doctors shared their generosity in having a fantastic and rewarding party for all of the former employees.
Paid for by the doctors, they showed compassion in thanking all of the employees for their dedication to the hospital staff (from maintenance, cafeteria, pharmacists, radiology department, lab, emergency personnel, nursing staff, CNAs, doctors and so many others) by renting the rooms at the convention center and providing a wide variety of hors d'oeuvres, drinks, door prizes, music and dancing. The atmosphere in the room, at least for a few hours, turned from sadness, anger and fear into happiness, fun, and hope.
As the "family" left the party, once again sadness was shared knowing that their lives would never be the same, but with hope knowing they had the support of all the staff.
Thank you, Dr. Mark Silverstein and the many other doctors, for your love of humanity in so generously making a ray of hope and happiness for those attending.
Tom Sund
Yakima