To the editor — The modern era of the PNW now lets all citizens breathe in the smells of the forest and see the trees dance in the wind without ever leaving their front porch! The wilds of Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington are now whisked into the air by drought-aided fire and carried to a neighborhood you live in with such predictability that you may as well plan camping season in your backyard.
Nature is on its way to you! Listen as ashen summer rains fall from the sky to pepper your tent and serenade you to sleep in the dark of night. Then wake and take a deep breath of all the PNW has to offer, feel it coat your lungs: each breath filled with the literal firs of mountain slopes and sagebrush of shrub steppe.
Better act fast, this could be your last chance.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima