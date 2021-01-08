To the editor — There are within this country a vast number of people who object to the eradication of the virus, so they refuse to socially distance, wear a mask in public, or they claim the virus to be a hoax.
A Wisconsin pharmacist deliberately allowed vaccine to spoil. Don't dump it just because it might be spoiled. Inoculate the mobs of people who filled the airports and airplanes at Thanksgiving and Christmas for narcissistic reasons (and all the other noncompliant imbeciles). They should receive the maybe vaccine for what they consider a maybe virus.
There are two kinds of people involved in every predicament or problem. If a person isn't a part of the solution, that means they are a part of the problem. We need to look inward and honestly determine which applies.
MICK PHILLIPS
Yakima