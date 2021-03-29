To the editor — I am a sophomore in high school. I have been in school for about five or six months, and it hasn’t been easy. It is important we all reminisce that every child, doesn’t matter the age, has been isolated with zero to little contact with anyone. Anxiety is rising and the social aspect has lowered. There should be no need to rush or shame children for having a rough start with getting back to the “normal” at school.
Talking with your child through this transition is definitely needed for their mental health. Since schools have been online, students have felt the need to panic over the amount of work given. Of course, every child is different and may adapt in other ways with this. Students have little contact with their teachers online. Being idle in school may help them freely talk to their teachers, but it is important to remember that students do have feelings and all will adapt differently with these difficult transitions.
Watch for any symptoms of anxiety and depression taking over your child or teenager. Parents should take charge to check in with their child’s mental health often.
KAYLEE ROBINSON
Yakima