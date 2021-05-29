To the editor — I'm an old-fashioned woman. I like my rituals, and one of the most cherished is a really good cup of coffee to sip over my morning Yakima Herald-Republic. That is no longer happening because our dear valley institution has been gutted by the powers that be in Seattle.
All but the most rudimentary paper services have been moved to Walla Walla or discontinued. Editors have been delivering my paper well into mid- to late morning, and yet I still get charged for the shoddy late service.
Also ... no more lovely morning ritual for me. What you get when you call now is a generic automated voice that doesn't give you time to answer the questions it asks. We are a mid- to large city. How was this allowed to happen?
I'm extremely close to canceling the paper I love because of all of this. Please give the service we pay for. You decided to make the changes, you should have had the foresight to correct the problems before they happened.
Very disappointedly,
VALORIE BAZARD
Yakima