To the editor — After seeing your appreciation page for the Carrier Service Superstars, I wanted to let everyone know about the super service I have gotten from Ron Browning.
Twice in the last year I have found myself laid up and unable to walk for many weeks to a few months. I could get as far as my house door in my wheelchair but no further. Ron has been wonderful about bringing my paper into my covered porch and putting it on a chair where I was able to get it with a grabber. I really have found being able to start my day reading the paper a spot of normalcy in a life that was a bit off kilter. Thanks again, Ron.
DEBORAH ANN
Yakima