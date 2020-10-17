To the editor — As we continue in lockdown, something not being given enough attention is the adverse effects it is having on emotional and mental health. People are suffering from loneliness and depression. In an effort to lessen the number of COVID cases and deaths, there has been a dramatic increase in suicide. As much attention needs to be given to this as is given to the lockdown. Gov. Inslee needs to bring this out in the open and make some necessary changes.
Another key issue is the adverse effects of the continual wearing of masks. There is dry mouth, which dentists are calling “mask mouth,” that is becoming common. It leads to the deterioration of gums.
JOHN CLARK
Granger