To the editor — Ripley made a fortune publishing stories of unusual facts. Believe it or not, what we are experiencing is a blessing.
Humanity has faced catastrophic situations since the beginning of time. It will again. That is the nature of things. The evidence shows that in a crisis people behave better to each other. During our current situation I've witnessed most people thinking of others and looking to help in any small way they can.
This is going to take a toll on everyone. Rich or poor, healthy or ailing, young or old. Doesn't matter. This is proof that we need each other. We are family one and all. It’s time we live this even when times are good. Sad that we only take care of each other when times are tough.
Any situation that creates brotherhood and love is a blessing. It's sad that people have to die so others open their eyes to the truth.
May God bless everyone who is reading this. May everyone reading this bless everyone they know and meet. May all of us come to a moment when we no longer need a crisis to love each other. Peace.
JEFFRY S. BOHLINGER
Yakima