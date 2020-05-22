To the editor — Blaise Pascal said, "There are two equally dangerous extremes -- to shut reason out, and to let nothing else in." The balance between reason and emotion is wisdom. All wisdom originates in God. Like individuals, nations reap what they sow.
"In God we trust." That was President Abraham Lincoln's assessment of our Civil War, 160 years ago.
"No one can serve two masters; he will hate one and love the other; he will be devoted to one and despise the other. No one can serve both God and money." -- Matthew 6:24. Our congressional representatives in both the House and the Senate on both sides of the aisle have been increasingly compromised by special interest money for decades.
This pandemic is more powerful than any politician, scientist, minister or any other human being for a reason and, hopefully, a powerful lesson. Red, blue or otherwise, the choice is up to each of us. God or greed. Together or alone. Humility and hospitality or arrogance and fear. In balance or in extreme. Deciding not to choose is still making a choice. Let's be wise.
JAMES T. MARUM
Moxee