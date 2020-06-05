To the editor — I would take exception to the singular view of Jessie Ulhmer published recently that seems unilaterally to accept one side of the issue. It is presumed that workers were not given proper protections when that fact has never been substantiated. I know many of the owners as caring and good folks and read in the Herald that the Yakima Health District has inspected and approved their packing lines for safety in this virus setting.
As the crisis unfolded, I personally searched everywhere for masks and PPE to give to key workers exposed at a feeding charity and they were not to be found. I paid way too much to Amazon and saw the expensive order crawl over the oceans from China.
Let’s not presume that packers did nothing — they worked to protect workers as the crisis developed. Orchard and pack-house owners have literally millions of dollars invested and no control over the marketplace to buy their products. They (like all businesses) cannot afford to be foolish with money or wages. People compete for jobs and earn what the market says they can. The workers are essential, but the buildings, CAs, trucks, forklifts, bins, pack-lines are essential too.
KEITH MATHEWS
Selah