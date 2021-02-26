To the editor — I have been writing letters to the editor for about 40 years. A few of these letters were about the consequential effects of global overpopulation. Overpopulation is the elephant in the room. Scientists are telling us that human activity is the major contributor to the rapid heating of our planet.
Around 1920 the global population was about a third of what it is today. In 1968 it was about half. The population doubled from 1968 and is now approaching 8 billion and growing rapidly.
It is my opinion that many young people’s lives today will be shortened because of climate change. We are all grave diggers if we do not make the systemic and individual changes soon enough.
Here are some ideas worth discussing. Should there continue to be tax deductions for children after two? Contraception can be free the world over. Free sterilization could be monetarily compensated after one or two.
The U.S spends about $740 billion a year on militarism. Overpopulation is a global enemy. Let’s take a measly $15 billion a year out of this bloated and wasteful bottomless pit and make a difference.
Let’s talk, engage and act before it is too late.
ED PATTON
Yakima