Congressman Mike Simpson, a Republican from a conservative district in eastern Idaho, proposes spending $34 billion to breach four dams on the Lower Snake River and replace their benefits to give salmon a better chance at beating extinction.

To the editor — Help! I don’t understand. Why would U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho push for the removal of the four Snake River dams in Washington? Historically, the major Snake river spawning areas were the Clearwater, Salmon, Weiser, Payette, and Boise. Salmon are blocked from three of those tributaries by dams with no fish ladders. The Washington dams do have fish ladders.

Also, declining salmon stocks have been documented as far back as 1894 (Oregon History Project). It appears to me that overfishing and spawning habitat destruction pose greater threats.

As Alice once said, “Curiouser and curiouser.”

LAWRENCE WEYER

Goldendale