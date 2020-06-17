To the editor — At a time when good citizenship is more critical than ever, I’d like to point out the wonderful service the outgoing Yakima Rotary President Eric Silvers has provided all of us this last year. Twelve months in this job is always a challenge and it was absolutely that and more for Eric during this, the centennial year for our club.
He supervised and delivered on a fabulous celebration in December of 100 years of work to make Yakima, Central Washington, and the world at large a better place. He coordinated committee efforts to improve literacy, support Yakima schools, help the homeless, and improve the health of our Valley. He supervised the club's participation in a special program to prepare over 40,000 meals for the men, women and children of Sierra Leone. As if this wasn't enough, he has positioned our club to join with the Sunrise and Southwest Rotary clubs here in Yakima to install a $220,000 playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Then the coronavirus hit. Eric and our staff switched our meetings to a Zoom format and we've kept right on working, scarcely missing a beat. If all of this wasn't enough, regular demands, centennial challenges, a national economic meltdown, isolation and meeting format shift and the threat of a global pandemic ... then add to it the trauma of the televised death of a Minneapolis man, leading to a global discussion of the status of race relations in the United States. As our first president of color, Eric has been in the perfect spot to guide us through these waters, while informing us through his eloquence about the nature of life as a black man in America.
I know of no one who could have done a better job for our club or for Yakima than my friend Eric Silvers, and I hope you will join me in congratulating him on a job well done when your paths cross.
KURT LABBERTON
Yakima