To the editor — I just finished reading Julie McClain's letter to the editor in which she referenced a recent article written by Rob Phillips. In his article Rob refers to his deer antlers as horns.
I've been a taxidermist for 20 years and an outdoorsman for 45-plus years and I've heard this hundreds of times. It's more a figure of speech or slang as far as I'm concerned. I've also known Rob for 20 years and I assure you that he knows the difference between the two.
Something that most people do not realize is that the American prong "horn" antelope shed their horns/sheaths every year.
RIC SHIRROD
Tieton