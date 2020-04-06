To the editor — I’ve known Rob Phillips for 50 years. If there’s one thing Rob knows, it’s the difference between horns and antlers, along with the difference between a flock, covey, rafter, and even a gaggle, skein and plump. When it comes to such details, Rob has probably forgotten more than a lot of us will ever know. Along with being one of the nicest people you could ever meet, Rob is also one of the most intelligent people you’ll ever meet. He’s won many outdoor writing awards.
Rob knows his audience, and I can assure you that every outdoor enthusiast knew exactly what he was talking about. As hobbyists and professionals tend to have their own jargon, most of his readers, the true hunters, often use “horns” when discussing their “racks” (oops, there’s another term).
The critical correction of my good friend isn’t what bothered me as much as the condescending and mean-spirited tone that was used. There’s so much misinformation being thrown around about such serious subjects these days, I hardly think this was worth attacking someone who has entertained, informed, and given to his community in so many ways.
DOUG JEWETT
Yakima