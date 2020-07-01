To the editor — When I was in basic training at Fort Carson, Colo., in the mid-1950s, I had a bad cold for the first 14 weeks. During the 15th and 16th weeks, however, we bivouacked in frigid temperatures under a cloudless sky at the foot of Pikes Peak. Within a couple of days my congestion cleared up, and I felt really well for the first time my military career.
The reason was that the barracks are a virus’ Eden (as during the influenza epidemic of 1918) whereas the great outdoors is its worst nightmare!
Social distancing came with the territory, and Great Sanitizer in the Sky’s ultraviolet rays had turned the side of the mountain into a bug’s death zone.
Many implications of my experience are immediately evident. Solitary outdoor activities such as hunting and fishing and walking through the surf or in the park make infection improbable. Getting some sun every day may be a good idea. If radiated regularly, schools and stores and fruit warehouses and slaughterhouses would likely be safer places.
Since humans are the primary hosts of viruses, in confined spaces proper hygiene, social distancing and masking become essential – but are never fail-safe preventive measures.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima