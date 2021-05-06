To the editor — The Electoral College came into being after a debate among the Founding Fathers deciding many voters at that time lacked the resources to be fully informed. Today the lack of news resources isn't the problem. The Electoral College is outdated. Gallup polls show 61% favor abolishing it.
Idaho, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota have a combined population slightly less than Washington's. Together they have 12 votes in the Senate. Washington has two. The six states will soon have 22 electoral college votes. Washington has 12.
Al Gore won by half a million votes, lost the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton won by 3 million votes and lost. President Biden won by 7 million, but in the states where electoral votes could have changed the results, won only by a total of 44,000.
Governments work best when voting every citizen is free to vote and every vote counts the same as every other vote. President Lincoln said it well, “You can fool some of the people some of the time and some of the people all of the time, but not all of the people all of the time.”
DON HINMAN
Yakima