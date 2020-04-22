To the editor — As an outdoorsman, I feel as many of you. Last weekend I would have watched the Masters golf tournament. Next weekend I would have camped at Lydell campground and looked for turkeys by myself, not affecting any other folks -- just enjoying our great state or fishing for springers.
Now guess what? All locked up. I am a crippled-up old man, and outdoors is all I have left. I have no family, just a love of fresh air and the great access to the wild of our state. If I sit and camp by myself, who can I infect? Or sit on the Columbia by myself -- who gets infected? The fish I release? The eagles I watch fly by? Do we live in a free country or have we turned into Russia or China with no rights like our country was founded on?
You can protect people from any flulike virus without stripping away the rights our Constitution has awarded all of us free people of Washington. Let this be a lesson to us all: Our rights can be stripped away on a whim by any politician.
RICK CULLEN
Toppenish