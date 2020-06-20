To the editor — Growing up in the '50s, I asked my mom once why there were no black people living in our community. She said because "it would decrease our property values." Years later, I realized that was called red-lining, caused by institutional racism. I developed a conscience and left my Republican upbringing, turning to the Democratic Party to fight for social justice. No wonder many African Americans struggle with poverty, unable for generations to grow wealth through living in real estate in desirable areas.
George Floyd's murder, in addition to many others, at the hands of police, taped publicly or done in secret, shows white privilege continues. I am shaken to observe the unconscious bias in my family, church, friends and acquaintances. Roger Goodell apologized for not listening to players of color who were protesting peacefully by taking a knee. Colin Kaepernick was not dissing the flag; his family also fought for this country. He suffered for his personal experiences of hatred and racism.
There are two layers of justice in our country. President Trump and Attorney General Barr support one layer, the alternative justice that continues to persecute black and brown citizens. Where is their decency or humanity?
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima