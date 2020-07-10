To the editor — On Dec. 6, 2019, Commissioners Ron Anderson and Norm Childress appointed a new commissioner when Mike Leita decided to retire. Their choice: Vicki Baker.
Baker and Amanda McKinney were among those seeking the position. Our commissioners, after a thorough review, chose Baker. Why? Obviously, they felt she was the best choice for the job.
I have known Commissioner Anderson for more than 20 years, both on a professional and a personal basis. I trust him and would vote for him in the primary if I could. However, I live in District 1 and am voting for Vicki Baker. I urge all to vote for her as well.
LARRY CEARLOCK
Yakima