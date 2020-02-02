Black History Month is an annual observance of the past achievements and current status of African Americans.
In 1926, Carter G. Woodson, a black historian known as the father of Black History, proposed the idea for an observance honoring the accomplishments of African Americans. This led to the establishment of Negro History Week, which took place around the second week of February. In the 1970s, this grew into Black History Month.
Woodson was born in 1875 in Virginia and died in 1950. His parents were former slaves. At age 19, he was an uneducated coal miner. At age 19, after teaching himself the basics of mathematics and English, he entered high school, completing the four-year curriculum within two years. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Chicago, and in 1912 he received a doctorate in history from Harvard, becoming the second black person to earn a Ph.D. from that school.
The best-known of Woodson's 16 books is "The Negro in Our History," written in 1922. Many consider it one of the finest full-length works on black history.
"If a race has no history, if it has no worthwhile tradition, it becomes a negligible factor in the thought of the world, and it stands in danger of being exterminated." -- Carter G. Woodson
GILBERT B. CHANDLER
Yakima