To the editor — I know our U.S. Postal Service is in big financial trouble because they're losing billions of dollars. This solution might be too simple, but why don't they start charging "bulk mailers" full price instead of struggling with the huge burden of junk mail running through the system without full compensation? I think this is why they're losing so much money.
Also, ordinary citizens are forced to help subsidize this junk through increased postage costs and reduced service. Honestly, I've never met anyone who says they "just love receiving junk mail."
SUSAN MORRISON
Yakima