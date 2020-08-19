Election 2020 Postal Service

Mailboxes in Omaha, Neb., Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. The Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would "suspend" his initiatives until after the election "to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."

 AP Photo / Nati Harnik

To the editor — I know our U.S. Postal Service is in big financial trouble because they're losing billions of dollars. This solution might be too simple, but why don't they start charging "bulk mailers" full price instead of struggling with the huge burden of junk mail running through the system without full compensation? I think this is why they're losing so much money.

Also, ordinary citizens are forced to help subsidize this junk through increased postage costs and reduced service. Honestly, I've never met anyone who says they "just love receiving junk mail."

SUSAN MORRISON

Yakima