To the editor — Recently our Valley lost a great man, whom almost none who read this would recognize or know by name. Honorato Badillo worked for me and other fruit growers for over 40 years. He did not die of the COVID-19 virus but was its victim nonetheless. I don’t know the medical term for his fatal ailment – some kind of very painful intestinal blockage – which Farm Workers Clinic did their best to treat him in home for. He should’ve been hospitalized.
Honorato came here from Pachuca, Mexico, because he could earn 40 or 50 times the $2 a day he could earn there. He was always first in the orchard early in the morning, and last out in the afternoon, often working 10 hours a day, six days a week -- seven at harvest.
He didn’t need the money the last 10 or 15 years. Wouldn’t cash the weekly checks for months after receiving them. He owned a home that was as humble as he was, and loaned money to nephews, cousins, in-laws, etc. so they could buy homes and cars that could otherwise not be financed. If only we could teach our own children that kind of work ethic, our world would be a better place.
I seldom write an editorial but always read those written almost weekly by a few sadly deranged individuals full of bile and scorn who think they advocate for people like my friend Honorato. I can tell you he neither needed or wanted any part of it. I will miss his happy smile and gentile nature. May you rest in peace, old friend.
ROBERT McCORMICK
Selah