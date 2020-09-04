To the editor — We need to prioritize education in the re-opening of activity in Yakima. As activities resume, we are also accepting a level of risk. If it is acceptable risk for a restaurant to open at 25% occupancy, why not our schools?
There are teenagers caring for siblings while trying to simultaneously do online education. There are children of essential workers now in daycare instead of school with increased cost to parents and no reduced infection risk. There are children with disabilities who have no access to essential therapies needed to learn activities of daily living. There are children who have no access to technology and therefore no access to education at all. If it is too risky for our educators to teach these high-risk children, then why is it not a risk for daycare workers and restaurant staff?
Schools should reopen with 25% occupancy, prioritizing those who do not have access to education and childcare. If allowing our children a chance at an education is too great a risk, then it is too risky to get a hamburger and beer indoors too.
JENNIFER MAXWELL
Yakima