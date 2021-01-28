To the editor — The Yakima County Board of Health recently changed the rules for appointing board members with minimal public input. COVID-19 does not ask for your political opinions before it infects a person. The Health Board is supposed to protect the health of all residents of the county and should have a majority of members with some expertise in public health and infectious diseases.
We all want to get back to normal and open up, but opening up early has backfired in many places and led to subsequent shutdowns. In the spirit of transparency and open government, the county should add health professionals trained in infectious disease to the board. It does not make sense to give in now and open up, just to get more cases, before the vaccines can mitigate the spread.
Many younger people have long-term damage from COVID-19, including lung, heart, kidney and brain damage. It is not just the deaths of our cherished older population; it is also the long-term health of everyone we also need to protect. So let's wear effective masks and socially distance to show that we care for the lives and health of others.
DR. JEFF NOVACK
Yakima