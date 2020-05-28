To the editor — Americans are a free, liberated society, innately and educated intelligent, and capable of forming and making their own decisions. There are always a few who act in a manner that endangers others (drunken and dope-headed drivers, for instance,) but the majority make good, common sense decisions.
I have lived for 40-plus years with a compromised immune system, and making common sense decision to protect myself against infections is a constant. I occasionally miss family or friend get-togethers, church or performances, wear double masks on airplanes, wash hands constantly and don’t touch the face.
With this personal experience, I say open our businesses under the guidelines of mask usage, sterilization, barriers, spacing, etc., and let the citizens make their own decisions as to usage of those businesses and self-protection.
LUCY OLWELL
Yakima