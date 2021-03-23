To the editor — Open borders are the true existential threat to this country. Millions and millions will be lured here by Biden's promises, leading to the collapse of our culture, with our schools, hospitals and health care system overwhelmed.
The Democrats are making a big show about asking the migrants to stay home, but they were singing a different tune during the election, promising amnesty, free education and health care. We're importing a poverty class, with the vast majority of migrants from Mexico and Central America having a high school education or less, according to Pew Research.
Why are Democrats letting this catastrophe be visited on our country? The migrants test about 10% COVID-19 positive before they're turned lose in this country, thereby potentially creating a new COVID surge.
What about human trafficking on the border? In the last month 100,000 migrants crossed the border. The going rate for smuggling individuals is $10,000. That's $1 billion a month for the Mexican drug cartels.
Hey, the Democrat Party needs voters and they've got to turn Texas blue.
JOHN HARRIS
Yakima