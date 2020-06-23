To the editor — The suggestion has been made that we re-open the economy while “protecting” those most vulnerable to COVID-19. In essence, this means people over 60 and those with chronic diseases would remain in lockdown, while everyone else enjoys their freedom.
Sure, it’s not like us older folks also have jobs on which we rely. Or have kids and grandkids we ever want to see again. Or want to enjoy the retirements for which we have worked so hard.
It is quite easy to insist that other people make sacrifices so that you don’t have to. But such a plan ignores the fact that younger people, including children, can get very sick from this disease, and can suffer potentially long-term health issues from it.
We really are all in this together. Until there is a widely available vaccine, only shared sacrifice and diligence will get us back to “normal.“
HEIDI BOLONG
Yakima