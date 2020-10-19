To the editor —Time to vote! These are my abbreviated thoughts on some of the crucial races this election.
President, Donald Trump; our great country will not survive as we know and love it with Biden/Harris. Governor, Loren Culp; bring back common sense. Attorney general, Matt Larkin (Ferguson and Inslee need to go). Referendum 90; reject. Advisory votes, repeal all. ESJR 8212, rejected (don’t give the government any more power over our money).
Public lands commissioner, Sue Pederson; she has a great plan to manage our forests. Superintendent of public instruction, Maia Espinoza; let’s get back to parental and local control. County commissioner, Vicki Baker; you can’t beat on-the-job experience coupled with small-business ownership.
Judges, Superior Court, Doug Federspiel and Bronson Faul; both have a very broad legal background and believe in the Constitution. Faul’s opponent was appointed by Inslee, and that in itself is enough reason to not vote for her. State Supreme Court, Dave Larson; he has a great plan to deal with domestic violence, drug addiction, mental illness and homelessness as they appear in court. His opponent is also an Inslee appointee.
I have been voting for 48 years and this is the most critical election I have seen.
PETER DELL
Yakima