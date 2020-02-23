To the editor — Calicadia, anyone?
Methinks it's high time that we truly consider Calicadia as our only solution to the “Udder Washington.”
Let's face it, Trump is going to get reelected, not by a majority of the voters, but by an Electoral College win. While I support anyone but Trump, he is a politician who has successfully manipulated public opinion to the point where character and truth no longer matter. He has taken reality TV to the epitome of "alternative facts" whereby people are dumbed down to a point where we no longer care what the truth is; we have become immune.
So let's agree that we on the Left Coast do not subscribe to this agenda, wish to become the fifth-largest economy in the world and truly become free to be all that we want to be.
GARY R. COX
Ellensburg