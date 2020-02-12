To the editor — Recent letters to the editor have been filled with hatred for our president. Many call him racist, Nazi, liar, misogynist, etc., parroting CNN and without specifics. After watching The House’s impeachment “witnesses” admit to hearsay and/or presumptions rather than give factual testimony, one must wonder about anyone’s allegiance to Democrats, especially when Trump’s crimes weren’t.
Wealthy millionaires railed on his unfair society during the Oscars. They might want to back their concerns for the downtrodden by housing dozens in their mansions for a few years and paying 90% of their incomes in taxes.
After the Iowa comedy show, those folks might wish to join the growing list, becoming conservative. Add Obama’s economy, the Common Core debacle, Solyndra bust, arming ISIS, Fast and Furious and letting four Americans die at Benghazi, and folks should get the picture.
Trump speaks to the common man, not the elitist. He has the economy booming great GDP and unemployment numbers, new trade pacts, has canned the Iran and climate agreements, and has made Democrats into neurotic hatemongers, as we have seen in recent letters.
RON DONALDSON
Yakima