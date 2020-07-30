To the editor — I am writing this letter in support of Cindy O’Halloran for county commissioner. O'Halloran is a hard-working individual and. unlike the other candidates. has no connection to the Yakima Sagebrush Aristocracy. This is a group of people who are either businesspeople or the politically connected that run for office and perpetuate the status quo in the county.
If we want change in the county, we need to stop electing the same individuals from the same group of people that promote the agenda of the status quo. O'Halloran is an independent thinker and would be a refreshing addition to the county commission.
BILL WALLACE
Selah