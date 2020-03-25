To the editor — Now that COVID-19 is in our backyard, the world as we once knew it has turned upside down. I often feel helpless as to how I can aid others. Business will suffer along with friends, family and neighbors. Restaurants in particular have been hit hard and there are many that may not survive.
I know setting up funds to help individuals in the restaurant industry whose financial livelihoods came to a screeching halt would be a major task, so why not support our local restaurants so those individuals have a job to come back to? How? May I suggest this. Most of us go out to lunch or dinner may once, twice or three times a week. If it’s within your financial budget, why not send your favorite restaurants a check for the amount you usually spend. Heck! Why not do this for your favorite beautician/barber, piano teacher, housekeeper, dance or martial arts instructor. It may only be a small band-aid, but it could be the difference between them surviving or disappearing forever.
LAURA McDONALD
Selah