To the editor — Dr. Rick Bright, the chief scientist in charge of coronavirus vaccine development, was removed from his position, which he loved, by Trump. The reason seems to be that he pooh-poohed Trump's promoting hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus like he was a doctor. Bright turned out to be correct when that medication proved to have serious side effects, including death, when given to coronavirus patients.
People need to speak up when our president says and does deleterious things. Elie Wiesel said, "We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented." Some Trump champions think that when he is challenged or criticized, he is hated. Not so. A democracy needs citizens that pay attention, to prevent a nefarious slide into autocracy. Conservatives loudly criticized President Obama and he took it in stride, not wailing, moaning and blaming the media like Trump.
I've been reprimanded as a born-again Christian that I shouldn't rail against Trump as "God puts all the rulers in place." Sorry; we live in a fallen world and I fervently don't believe it was God's will that put Trump in office, nor Hitler, nor Stalin, nor Putin, Trump's BFF.
SUE JANUSCHEITIS
Yakima