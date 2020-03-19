To the editor — I see liberals chiding Trump for his slow response to COVID-19 and lauding the anointed one, Barack Obama, for his “rapid” response to the Ebola outbreak in 2014.
A quick fact check revealed that the World Health Organization declared an Ebola emergency in March 2014 and Obama announced the formation of his response team in October 2014 only after several infected Americans returned to the U.S. ill and dying.
Using that time line, Trump still has four months to formulate a national response to COVID-19.
Interestingly enough, this “rapid” response by the Obama regime followed his “immediate” response to the WHO declaration of a swine flu pandemic in April of 2009. The Obama administration took action on that issue in October 2009 only after over 18,000 Americans had been sickened with the swine flu variant and over 1,000 had died. Obama’s reasoning then? He didn’t want to damage the economy.
Wouldn’t it be nice if the media would apply the same standards to all when making up the latest news? Interestingly enough, it was quite difficult to find these answers. I finally found these facts in the official Obama White House archives. Other sources appear to have been cleansed.
BOB HALVORSON JR.
Yakima