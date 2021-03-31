To the editor — Naches Valley High School needs a new weight room. Most of our weight benches are held together with duct tape. And we don’t have good machines. Our lat pulldown is broken and our dumbbells are severely mismatched.
The weight room has plenty of space, but things are poorly organized and severely lacking in machines. For some kids the weight room is a place where they can relax and forget about all of the stress they have going on in their lives.
Naches Valley also offers a weight training class. This class would be far more beneficial to the students if they had better suited equipment. I believe that it is important that we make the weight room as nice as we can.
THEO LOLLEY
Naches