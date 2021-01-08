To the editor — What is your relationship to the space upon and around which you live? Are you centered in your space: connected, supported, embraced? Is there a mutual respect for one another: human to human, human to animal and bird, human to the land you live upon? Is there a gratitude for that which you honor and enjoy?
In times of distress and dishonor, in times of sadness and grief, of fear and foreboding, a nurturing space can help us to heal. Respectful space can help us to nurture ourselves and renew hope and faith in one another. We can realign ourselves toward wisdom and loving compassion, and our space will begin to reflect our choices.
SHARON COX
Selah