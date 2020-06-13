To the editor — Now is the time for the violence against black Americans to stop. White Americans have to stop seeing our black neighbors as potential threats and likely criminals. They are citizens and have the same right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness that I do. Every mother's son is just as important as the two of mine are.
This country has a lot of work to do to root out racial discrimination and injustice. Let us start with the demilitarization of our police forces. Let us start by actually enacting criminal justice reform. The way we are policing our black communities is wrong. They need to be served and protected, just as my white enclave has always been protected and served by the police.
Now is the time to try and have an open mind, to listen to the stories, to hear hard truths, and examine our own hearts. Now is the time to listen and learn.
JUDI LEWIS
Yakima