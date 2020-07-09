To the editor — A new era can be in our future if we are united in our goals to create a better world. A world where we understand that what happens to one of us happens to all of us. A world where ethical, respectful behavior toward one another replaces our present era of name-calling and division propagated by our highest official.
Some people are disgusted with his many actions and inactions that affect all of our lives. We want no more of his intentions. We have choices; it is not just our political vote that matters; what also matters. what is crucial to our development, our betterment is for each of us to become the voice of reason, wisdom and, need I say, compassion for one another instead of fear, ignorance and racism. The time is upon us.
SHARON COX
Yakima