Your vote in November is about protection against political liars
To the editor — The nation is consumed with fear because of the novel coronavirus. Hence, impeachment of President Trump is becoming a thing of the past. But impeachment is a serious charge, and the case against Trump violated every norm, policy, rule and the Constitution. It was a concerted political attack by Democratic Party leaders on the foundational institutions of our nation.
The Democrats were desperate after the Mueller investigation failed them and they were looking for dirt on the president, so they issued a bunch of subpoenas. Normal executive privilege action was taken by the executive branch, the subpoenas were challenged in court, and under appeal the executive privilege prevailed. The court rulings undercut the impeachment argument and proved President Trump did nothing wrong. The president didn’t commit any crimes or even violate procedures.
Democrats impeached the president without a single Republican vote. They violated our country to score political points. Remember in November, every vote for a Democrat is a vote against the USA. This isn’t just about keeping America great; it’s about protecting our homeland from political liars in Congress.
HENRY S. WILLIAMS
Yakima