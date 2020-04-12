To the editor — Ron Gimlin had a thoughtful response to Henry Williams' hyperbolic screed in support of President Trump and ALL Republicans this November. In these trying times it's nice to see a rational approach to the body politic, be it Republican or Democrat. Ron is quite right that we do not ever want a one-party system and that there are good, reasoned people in both parties. I, too, have voted on both sides of the aisle all my life even though I do tend to trend left on many issues.
Neither side has any ultimate answer. Everything good requires some level of balance. Let’s keep that in mind as we get through this current situation and move toward November. Let’s give great consideration to making serious changes in November -- not based exclusively on R or D, but rather on sanity and thoughtful consideration.
JAMES PROKOP
Yakima