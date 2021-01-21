To the editor — America is in trouble. The constant false rhetoric we have been hearing about a rigged election has to stop. It is breeding a mistrust and rejection of our whole system. Believe me, those Republican states would have found fraud if it was evident.
Stand up, be true Americans and stop this violent decent into a fascist, one-man-rules destruction of democracy. Our Founding Fathers would be appalled at this point. We all must follow the rule of law, the Constitution and start listening to each other. Nothing gets accomplished through closed minds, closed hearts and hate.
TONYA HINOJOSA
Selah