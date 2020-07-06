To the editor — Contrary to popularity and social media, not all Selah residents believe chalk on sidewalk and streets is art, no matter what the contents. Art is always open to one's perceptions and interpretations. What is art to one person may not be art to another person.
So we are being told that we have to let anybody at any time be able to put chalk in hand and scribble anything, anywhere they want to because it's art. Here's an idea: Why don't you chalk your house, that is if you own it, or rent a billboard and use it as your canvas.
STEVE GATES
Selah