To the editor — To misquote Mark Twain, the reports of our demise are greatly exaggerated. Contrary to the letter in the Jan. 13 edition of the Herald, the Yakima Bindery is still open at our traditional location, 310 E. Chestnut. While we have reduced what we stock, we still provide printing and copying services, binding, blueprints, invitations, commercial office supplies, legal forms and a host of other products and services. After 115 years, we’re still here for the people of Yakima!
PRES TUESLEY
Yakima