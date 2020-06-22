To the editor — We are seeing the numbers in our county battling the COVID-19 virus on the rise. Some of our residents, apparently for their own selfish reasons not caring about the whole community, are having large get-togethers wearing no masks or staying apart 6 feet.
I am a witness and my neighbor and wife to one of the parties mentioned here in Cowiche, close to stores, gas station, the school and the car wash. We love Cowiche and respect the laws and health warning guidelines.
Yes, the numbers are rising in the Tieton-Cowiche area. Most of our population out here is Hispanic, and we need these health issues to be translated to these residents in order for all of us to communicate a safer way of life here. The store, the car wash, the gas station, all of this life here needs to be protected and deserves the cleaning up just like every city.
BERNARD LIND
Cowiche