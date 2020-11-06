To the editor — I'm afraid I must vehemently disagree with the article touting Yakima's excellent drinking water. There are many times that it absolutely stinks like bleach just coming out of the tap, and I'm certainly not drinking that! I don't know what area of Yakima that the state Department of Health’s Office of Drinking Water took their sample from, but it wasn't at my house. As for City Hall having bottled water for their employees, I guess it's do as I say, not as I do.
GERI MICHAELIS
Yakima